Estonian media response to Estonian citizen Karine Oganesjan’s deportation from Baku airport

Estonian media has responded to Tallinn City Council Chairman adviser and Estonian citizen, Karine Oganesjan’s ban on entry to Azerbaijan and deportation from Baku airport rather fervently. The authoritative periodicals of the country have expressed their complaints and concerns via criticizing articles.

As reported by Estonian news.err.ee media website, on March 23, Karine Oganesjan, who was the member of Estonian delegation visiting Azerbaijan to participate in an international pedagogical conference, was banned from entry to Baku, the main reason of which was her Armenian surname. After keeping her under detention in the neutral zone, she was deported back to Estonia. The website cites also Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Estonia, Tigran Mkrtchyan’s response. As stated by the latter, suchlike behavior showed the intolerant and racist policy Baku’s authorities conduct once again.

One of the most influential Estonian media websites – delfi.ee has also referred to the incident, informing that although Karine Oganesjan had an electronic visa, they did not allow her to enter the country. The website cites President of the Estonian National Minority Chamber, Rafik Grigorjan’s words, who expressed his complaints on social networks.

The case has been also referred to by another famous media website – baltnews.ee. The latter reports that during Karine Oganesjan’s visit, an “error was detected” by the Azerbaijani authorities, disclosing an Armenian surname, in the result of which Karine Oganesjan, being detained in the airport for 12 hours, was deported back to Estonia. The website cites Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s Twitter publication, constituting that the Estonian side should give an equal response to such bad and filthy treatment towards an Estonian citizen.

Famous Estonian journalist, EEA news former editor-in-chief and Estonian World online portal’s editor-in-chief, Silver Tambur writes on his Facebook page, that after this incident no one should doubt what a country they deal with, referring to Azerbaijan. The author adds that the Estonian political actors defend human rights worldwide, but they shut their eyes to Azerbaijan’s case.

ohtuleht.ee website, representing the details of the incident in brief, mentions that in response to their request, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia has informed they are aware of the incident and undertake measures to find out the reasons. The website has also been informed that the leader of Estonian diplomatic representation has been in a connection with Oganesjan since the moment it became known she was banned from entry to the country.

postimees.ee media website presents the caprices of the Azerbaijani authorities and informs that Armenian surname, despite the legal documents, became the reason for banning Karine Oganesjan’s entry to the country.