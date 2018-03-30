Statement of Condolences over Tragic Demining Incident in Nagorno-Karabakh

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the deaths of Pavel Hakopov, Samson Avanesyan, and Marat Petrosyan, three brave humanitarian workers in Nagorno-Karabakh who were undertaking de-mining efforts with The HALO Trust, which is partially funded by USAID.

We offer our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the families of Pavel, Samson, and Marat. They paid the ultimate price in service to others. We also hope and pray for a speedy recovery for the two other HALO Trust specialists, Garik Gohiryan and Aram Mkrtchyan, who were seriously injured in the accident.

This is yet another reminder of the daily threat unexploded ordinance poses to civilians worldwide.

These three brave individuals will be sorely missed. The absence now felt by their families will remain forever unfillable. May their families find some comfort in their bravery and service to others, and may their colleagues at HALO Trust find the strength to carry on in their memory.

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Jr.

USAID Armenia Mission Director Debbie Grieser