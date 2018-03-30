‘Turkey may incite Azerbaijan be aggressive against Armenia’: Turkologist

“Turkey will not carry out military aggression against Armenia, since Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and has a strategic ally, Russia”, Turkologist, Orientalist Ruben Safrastyan expressed such conviction at a press conference. According to him, if Turkey, which is trying to increase its influence in the region, takes such an action against Armenia, it will mean that NATO is making such an attack.

“It is not likely in the near future”, he said. Ruben Safrastyan thinks Turkey being too busy with Syrian affairs may incite Azerbaijan to be aggressive against Armenia instead. “We should always be ready. Presidential elections are scheduled in Azerbaijan. There may be some aggression against Armenia, on the scale of the April military operations or less than that”.

Touching upon the recent statement made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, that Artsakh conflict should be settled peacefully, the expert noted: “Being a peace-loving country and playing a balanced role in the Middle East, Iran seeks peace in its neighborhood as well”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN