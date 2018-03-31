PM introduced to SoftConstruct’s activities and programs

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Yerevan office of SoftConstruct to get acquainted with the ongoing activities of the Company, which deals with the development, supply and maintenance of information technologies. Founded in the United Kingdom, SoftConstruct runs offices in 15 countries and boasts over 500 partners worldwide. SoftConstruct and its affiliated companies have some 2500 employees.

In addition to gaming software, SoftConstruct has developed many other applications, including Ucraft – a fast and simple platform for creating web sites, CRM – customer-focused services, and the FeedConstruct service, which is considered to be one of the leaders in the world and is the fastest and most effective means of collecting online information from stadiums about non-broadcast games.

It was noted that the FeedConstruct system of apps and add-ons allows transferring information from any part of the world to customers at speeds of up to 0.5 seconds, which is significantly faster than any type of TV broadcasting. The company’s FCBanking program is designed for lending entities. SoftConstruct’s executives noted that they were going to expand the scope of activities and increase the number of jobs year after year.

Prime Minister Karapetyan welcomed the company’s proactive efforts and commitments aimed at creating new jobs in the IT field.