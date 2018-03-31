“Significant positive growth recorded in the provinces” – PM suggests updating marz administrations’ annual activity programs

A Cabinet sitting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions.

The Premier’s first instruction referred to the program of Marz Governors’ activities for 2018. “After taking note of Marz administrations’ annual activity reports for 2017 and holding several consultations in the provinces, I should note that a significant positive growth was recorded last year in the financial sector, agriculture, welfare, construction, waste management and other spheres as compared to 2016. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development has worked out realistic performance targets for regional administrations in 2018 which, however, have not been fully reflected in the annual programs,” the Prime Minister said.

To this end, Karen Karapetyan instructed the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, the Finance Minister and the Governors to reconsider and update within a month’s time the annual programs of Marz administrations, specifically focusing on the following indicators: per capita revenues of communities, community budget receipts, expenditures, self-sufficiency in waste management and sanitary cleaning. The results should be reported back to the Government Staff.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development and the Marz Governors were told to resort to personnel changes in the manner prescribed by law in those areas and bodies under the jurisdiction of Marz administrations where omissions have been recorded.

The Premier’s next instruction had to do with the mechanisms for allocating mining sites and the continuity of Clean Armenia program.

The Executive approved a set of legislative initiatives on amending a number of laws. In particular, the bills on amendments and additions to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia and related laws will enhance the effectiveness of the conditional early release procedure and ensure its normal enforcement.

The proposed amendments to the law “On local referendums” and related laws clearly define the notion of local referendum and the principles of its holding, the drafts eligible for voting through local referendums, the procedure to follow in assigning a local referendum and other issues.

The meeting endorsed the proposal to sign the CAM 1007 02 E Financing Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the French Development Agency. The arrangement provides for a grant not exceeding the amount of 500.000 euros to be made available to the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia for Unified Tax Code introduction preparations, pursuit of the fiscal reform and funding the fiscal administration strengthening program.

The Cabinet established the procedure for submitting electronic documents between the courts and the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service. The draft is expected to make the enforcement proceedings more effective.

The Government adopted a decision on celebrating Yerevan Day and holding Erebuni-Yerevan festive events dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan’s foundation on September 29 and 30, 2018. Accordingly, it is proposed to mark the Yerevan Day on September 29-30 instead of October 13, 2018, taking into account the large scale and importance of events to be held in connection with the Summit of La Francophonie, which is scheduled for this October in Armenia.