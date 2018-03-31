Koryun Nahapetyan: RA-EU agreement opens new phase of reforms in Armenia

On March 28, the Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security Koryun Nahapetyan received the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.

Welcoming the Head of the EU Delegation, Koryun Nahapetyan has noted that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement opens wide opportunities in the framework of the RA-EU cooperation, the deepening of democratic reforms and the significant participation of the RA National Assembly.

The Committee Chair informed the Ambassador about the ratification of the Agreement being designed in April of the current year by the National Assembly and expressed hope that the EU member states also would undertake its ratification also in the nearest period.

Koryun Nahapetyan has noted that the Agreement contains wide perspectives of cooperation in a number of issues concerning the spheres of the Committee’s authority, including the settlement of the conflicts and the management of crises, the decrease of disaster risks, the border management, and the reforms in police and other issues.

Ambassador Świtalski has noted that he does not see obstacles in ratification of the Agreement being under debate by the EU member states, underlining that every state has its procedure of ratification of international treaties. The Ambassador has also informed that from June the great part of the provision of the Agreement can be already carried out before its ratification by the EU member states.

Piotr Świtalski has also noted that the European Union is ready to develop and expand the cooperation in all directions designed by the Agreement.

At the end of the meeting the parties expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation in the preparation of necessary bases for the efficient implementation of the Agreement, as well as the parliamentary oversight towards its fulfillment