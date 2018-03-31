Armen Ashotyan: ‘One zone, one road’ Chinese initiative can promote peace and welfare in the South Caucasus

On March 28, a working discussion was held with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the RA Tian Erlong in the RA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations. The discussion of the Chinese strategic initiative ‘One Zone, One Road’ and the boosting of cooperation between the parliament and the expertise communities of the sphere between Armenia and China were on the agenda of the working discussion.

During the discussion the Committee Chair Armen Ashotyan, touching upon the existing world processes, underlined that in the context of the current world situation, facing the challenges existing in the international relations the Chinese mega project ‘One Zone, One Road’ could create new opportunities of the regional communication for Armenia, as well as promote peace and welfare in the South Caucasus.

Touching upon the regional security and stability issues, Tian Erlong has noted that in the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict China is for the version of exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict through negotiations.

The sides also touched upon the agenda of cooperation on the international platforms, and issues concerning the boosting of economic, investment and humanitarian policy.

The participants of the working discussion addressed questions and delivered speeches.