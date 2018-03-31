Ministry of Justice bans personal data processing by ‘VisaMetric’

As we have already informed, the Agency for the Protection of Personal Data of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia has started a review process, to determine the extent to which the personal data processing by “VisaMetric” company complies with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia.

“VisaMetric” presented a notice on processing a special category or biometric data to the Agency on March 30, 2018. After reviewing it the Agency applied to “VisaMetric” company. Within the scope of its jurisdiction as defined in Article 20 of the Republic of Armenia Law on “Personal Data Protection” the Agency demanded information necessary for reviewing the processing of personal data.

The Agency also demanded to block the processing of personal data by “VisaMetric” company, that is to prevent the collection, registration, transfer, or use of personal data by the company, until the Agency finishes its inspection activities.

Armenian Justice Ministry Department of Information and Public Relations