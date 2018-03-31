West-Russia tension may complicate ‘and-and’ policy for Yerevan: ‘Zhamanak’

In response to the US and other countries’ step, the deportation of dozens of Russian diplomats, which is conditioned by the charges against the Russian Federation in the case of poisoning a former Russian intelligence officer in London, Russia deported US and other countries’ diplomats. This diplomats’ deportation war is a new stage in West-Russia tension, and it is unclear how long it will last and how far it will go. Recently this question is raised both by the global media-expertise communities and Armenia.

The matter is that the issue threatens Armenia, as the tension between the West and Russia may complicate the “and-and” policy for Yerevan, when the latter will have to make a choice. Russia, which has a great influence on Armenia, may require such a position, or even the West may demand that Armenia finally decides in which camp of civilization it chooses to be involved.

Aram AMATUNI