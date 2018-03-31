Ateshian: ‘We are grateful to Turkish state leaders and army’: ermenihaber.am

At the initiative of the Sisli district structure of the Turkish ruling “Justice and Development” party in Istanbul, Lent dinner was served before Easter. The event was organized for the representatives of the Armenian community living in the Sisli region of Istanbul.

Margar Yesayan, a member of the “Justice and Development” party, deputy Ahmet Hamdi Chamal, Beyoğlu District Leader Ahmet Misbah Demircan, leader of the Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey Levon Zekiyan, leader of Armenian Protestant Church Grigor Aghababoglu, Mufti of Sisli district, representatives of public organizations and sports clubs of the Armenian community, and clergymen were present at the reception.

The head of the Sisli district structure of the “Justice and Development” party Omer Fuat Gundai made a speech during the event. He noted that for centuries this district has been a center of different religions, faiths, and cultures, which has inspired pride in the children of those lands.

“Today, we are also able to be together without discriminating between religion, language, race, or faith”.

Constantinople Patriarchal Vicar Aram Ateshian also made a speech, stressing that religious holidays are a call to live in love, unity and solidarity .Ateshian addressed his gratefulness to the Turkish army and Turkish leaders.

“Today, when people mourn in a number of places in the world, and our Turkish army, our soldiers sacrifice their lives to ensure peace, thanks to them, we are celebrating a holiday today. We are grateful to them and to our state leaders”.

www.ermenihaber.am