UAVs created for Armenian army tested successfully

The Armed Forces of Armenia will be provided with unmanned aerial vehicles of the local production in the near future. One of the Armenian companies has already tested them successfully and displayed in “ArmHiTec 2018” international exhibition of arms and defense technology. Some types of UAVs are still being tested with the aim of army usage in the future.

These UAVs, created after April War, 2016, are reconnaissance drones, reconnaissance-striker drones, and striker drones.

“The advantage over the other products of the market is that the components are of the local production, starting from the connection. It is not possible to acquire the components of suchlike equipment in international markets at any given moment, furthermore, if the countries are in a war. In this occasion, we suggest our own production and it is cheaper than the ones at the international market. For that reason we do not compare us with others,” explains the chief engineer of the producing company, Davit Galoyan in the interview with Aravot.am.

He highlights that any model of the equipment has been developed according to the demands and significance of our army. “From planning to the ultimate preparation of the models, everything is done at the place. We acquire only the engines and cameras from abroad,” he says.

Luiza SUKIASYAN