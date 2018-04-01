Pashinyan started 14-day marches from Gyumri

“Civil Contract” party leader, “Yelq” bloc MP Nikol Pashinyan started the march from Central Square of Gyumri. As stated by the leader, it is aimed against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership and the Republican Party of Armenia.

The political movement entitled “My Step” is going to last for 14 days and end in Yerevan, in a planned rally at Liberty Square. “We want to create a platform for the citizens’ expression of will. Serzh Sargsyan is going to break the contract signed with the citizens of the Republic of Armenia back then – the duty he undertook in 2014 when announcing that he would not claim for the position of the country’s leader anymore. Now he consciously goes for that step. We walk for the sake of the citizen’s victory,” announced Nikol Pashinyan.

He mentioned, they were hopeful hundreds of thousands of citizens would be present at Liberty Square on April 13. Nikol Pashinyan is walking to Jajur today. In the upcoming days, he is going to also visit other big cities of the Republic of Armenia. The supporters join the MP on his way.

Luiza SUKIASYAN