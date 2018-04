Read count: * Share Print

“GRENKE Chess Classic” World Championship launched on March 31. 10 grandmasters, World Champion Magnus Karlsen and chess crown claimer Fabiano Caruana encompassed, participated in it. The leader of Armenian chess, Levon Aronian played with blacks with German Georg Meier in the first round tour. At the 42nd move, the grandmasters agreed upon a draw. Ashot HAKOBYAN

