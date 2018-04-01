‘Being conscious they are taking Armenia to Azerbaijanization, they pursue that route’: Nikol Pashinyan on Republicans in Armenia

As already informed, “Civil Contract” party leader, “Yelq” bloc MP Nikol Pashinyan launched the march from Central Square of Gyumri, crossing over 15 km to Jajur in a cold and rainy weather. Here Nikol Pashinyan answered to the journalists’ questions.

Asked why he started his march from Gyumri, moreover, without informing about it, Mr. Pashinyan replied: “By a simple logic, inasmuch as Gyumri is the second city in the Republic of Armenia.” He named also the route, mentioning that they are going to pass through 6 largest cities of Armenia – Vanadzor, Hrazdan, Abovyan, Spitak, Dilijan, Sevan. Of course, they will not manage to be present in all cities and residences of the Republic.

Mr. Pashinyan explained the unexpectedness of visiting Gyumri by the wish of displaying “an effect of unexpectedness”. “We hope the atmosphere of unexpectedness which reigns in the Republic of Armenia today, will be broken by a similar unexpectedness, inasmuch as our step is one against Serzh Sargsyan’s 2nd term of office and against the Republican Party of Armenia, and it is a step for the sake of the citizen’s victory. We pursue a very precise path. Our mission is to create an opportunity for the citizen of the Republic of Armenia to win and to serve to that victory. The objective is to undertake direct actions aimed at ceasing Serzh Sargsyan’s 2nd term of office leading to the change of power by itself. We also pursue the goal of injecting trust to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia through this process, this march, of giving them some hope towards their own strength, that they can come out to the square and not allow Serzh Sargsyan’s 2nd term of office, achieving changes due to solely their physical presence to the end, without any undertaking of anti-violence measures.”

Nikol Pashinyan is assured the unprecedented rally will bring about the expected results. He said they will reach the Liberty Square, Yerevan, on April 13, at 18:30. Here, depending upon the activeness of the citizens, they will initiate concrete ways of civil disobedience and plan to implement actions regardless of the number of participating citizens. According to him, the participation number and the activeness of the citizens will bring forth a new scenario.

He announced that although this decision was by a team – the administration of “Civil Contract” party, each of them now takes his/her individual step, for each of them has also made a personal decision. The MP was hopeful that any citizen of the Republic of Armenia will make his/her step for the sake of a free and happy Armenia, a new life and against a lie, stagnation, and hopelessness, for the sake of the citizens’ victory and against Serzh Sargsyan and the RPA.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, RPA has had a single problem throughout the whole period of its ruling: it has persuaded the citizen as if the latter does not have the strength and does not decide anything, that everything is already decided by the high-ranked bodies and the citizen is not able to make changes. “Everything has been done for our citizens not to trust even themselves, not to believe in their strength, their power, their status as the owners of the country. Our objective is the opposite, to assure the citizen of the Republic of Armenia – you are strong, you can step up and solve any given issue.”

To the overview of in case their initiative is not succeeded, Nikol Pashinyan responded, saying that they have the action plan for any scenario evolvement. He continued, saying he did not want to discuss a pessimistic scenario, forasmuch as the first feedbacks voiced in the march have raised a hope. As stated by him, dozens of citizens have shown their support in this while, they have received manifold phone calls from Sakhalin, Moscow, Georgia and various towns and cities of our Republic.

Nune AREVSHATYAN