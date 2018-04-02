On 1 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Dadivank monastic complex and partook at the Divine Liturgy of Easter Sunday held there.

Thereafter the President was present at the festive event organized in connection with the Easter Sunday in the yard of the complex.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials accompanied the Head of the State.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT