New impulse in Karabakh issue: Larisa Alaverdyan: ‘A1+’

Armenia’s appealing to the European Court for Human Rights on the crimes made at April War was a correct step. However, it was necessary to apply to the Security Council of the UN in line with it, informed the executive director of “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO, Larisa Alaverdyan.

“The political pressure on other platforms should have been higher by other subjects. Armenians should have applied to the UN Security Council and represented what had taken place. Armenia has not done it. They bring up various reasons for that, meanwhile, Azerbaijan has announced on April 7, that Armenia was the initiator of the War.”

Member of the lawyer’s group, Larisa Alaverdyan informed that their NGO has undertaken the case of the child’s death in Zoravan. “We have prepared all applications, they are sent to the ECHR. The response on whether these children’s case has been filed or not we do not have yet, and the cases of other victims and injured have been undertaken by other lawyers,” she explained.

Source: “A1+”