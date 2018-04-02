Vigen Sargsyan about bringing 800 hectares back

When are we going to bring Jabrail’s heights back? April war heroes tried to keep the 800 hectares at the cost of their life, do we see the necessity to bring 800 hectares back now?

Journalists asked these questions to Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan in Yerablur military pantheon. He replied: “We see the necessity to keep our frontline strong, the necessity not to allow the break of the ceasefire which is the guarantee of our Artsakh people’s right to live in liberty, the guarantee for the prospect of peaceful negotiations. We have one task: to keep our defense strong every day, and we clearly distinguish strategic goals and objectives from tactics”.

The Minister did not answer the questions whether he plans to keep his portfolio or to move to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN