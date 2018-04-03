No precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of April 3, at night of 4 in whole territory, in the daytime of 4 in Provinces Vayots dzor, Syunik and in Artsakh precipitation is predicted, at evening of 3 in separate spots small hail is possible. On April 5-8 no precipitation is predicted.

South-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, on 3-4 in separate places wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.

The air temperature on April 4 will go down by 5-6 degrees, on 5-8 it will gradually go up as much.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of April 3, at night and in the morning of 4 rain and thunderstorm is predicted. In the daytime of April 4, on 5-8 no precipitation is predicted.