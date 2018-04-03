The Motherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center received 120 million drams from the family of Vardanyans

The Vardanyan Family foundation donated 120 million drams to the Motherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center. Thanks to this center many soldiers who were wounded during the protection of motherland and now have driving mobility problems are returning to their normal lifestyle. The best experts of the republic are working with the soldiers at that center. It is well-equipped with modern equipment.

With the denotation of benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans the building of the Training Center of Socialization of the Soldiers is being constructed. The soldiers will not only get the treatment there but also will get the profession that they need.