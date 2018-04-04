Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:07 | April 4 2018
Artsakh President convoked working consultation devoted to implementation of several programs in industrial infrastructures sphere

On 4 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convoked a working consultation devoted to the implementation of several programs in the republic’s industrial infrastructures sphere.

Minister of economy and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan and responsible officials of the concerned structures delivered corresponding reports.

President Sahakyan highlighted the implementation of all the planned activities at a high level and gave concrete instructions in this direction.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the consultation.

 

