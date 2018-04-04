Moscow and Ankara agree upon C-400 price

Moscow and Ankara came to an agreement on the price of s-400 ground-to-air missile system supply. As reported by “RIA Novosti”, the mentioned was announced by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin during a press conference succeeding his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have made the production faster and agreed on the price, which is extremely important,” said Putin, mentioning that the decision on making the supply faster was initiated by Ankara.

He also informed that the sides set the priorities of military-technological cooperation. The perspectives of arms supply to Turkey further on will be discussed in detail in the session of Profile Intergovernmental Commission. Besides, Putin mentioned that there is no hindrance to the joint production of the systems at the moment.

Source: ria.ru