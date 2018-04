Zareh Sinanyan has been appointed as the governor of Glendale, informs Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region on its Facebook publication.

Zareh Sinanyan was appointed as Glendale governor in 2014 as well. Glendale governors are appointed for 1-year term.

Zareh Sinanyan was born in Yerevan. He moved in the US with his family at the age of 14. Here he receives a Bachelor degree of political science and history, afterwards – PhD of Law.