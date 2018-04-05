Enlighten Your Research: results of the resent call for proposals in research and technology sphere

In response to this year’s Enlighten Your Research call for participation, 37 project proposals were submitted. Announced in early 2018, the call for participation falls within the third phase of the “Enlighten Your Research” ([email protected]) programme implemented by the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Connect project.

Proposals were accepted from researchers in different disciplines across the six Eastern Partner countries and organisations affiliated with EaPConnect project partners. The application deadline was on 16 March and the number of the applications received this year broke the record set last year.

The proposals covered a wide range of fields including musical research, online eMasterclasses using LoLa technology, eHealth, cybersecurity, climate change, and high performance computing (HPC). However, priority will be given to those working on eHealth and cybersecurity issues, as well as to HPC users.

The winning projects will be revealed during this year’s Eastern Partnership E-infrastructures Conference, EaPEC 2018, which is being organised by EaPConnect in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on 17-18 October.

The [email protected] is a programme that promotes the use of computer network resources to foster international collaborations and accelerate the research and discovery process.

The EaPConnect project aims to create a regional research and education network in the EU’s Eastern Partner countries, namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. The overall objective is to decrease the digital divide, improve intra-regional connectivity and facilitate the participation of local scientists, students and academics in global research and education collaborations.