‘From defense to punitive strategy. Adversary should be punished so as to think twice before acting for the next time’: military expert

“People in Armenia oftentimes name April War as a lost war, but it does not comply with the reality. No one was speaking about losing until May, even about an inch of territorial loss. It was a strategic loss, not a military one. If the War lasted for 5 days instead of 4, we could have had a completely different picture. It was stopped only for political reasons,” explained Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Body member, military expert, Artur Yeghiazaryan, speaking about April War 2016.

He mentioned people speak about modern arms and weapons Azerbaijan possesses, but our boys were able to destroy the adversary’s pricier and more serious means via the most practical military weapons: “Here it is important for one to evaluate and be informed of the adversary’s weapons and how to counterattack.”

As stated by him, the Armenian army has stocked up its weaponry, and the enemy will never ever have a chance to “gain a success” as it did in April War: “Actually, Azerbaijan had passed to large-scale operations pursuing serious goals. It had put all its army potential to use. We did not use all our potential and the war was ceased. The adversary was trying to win from the North and the South with sharp and very fast moves. As visualized by them and pursuant to their strategic calculations, the subdivisions should have moved from the central part of Artsakh to the North and South. The central part was planned to weaken. By taking Stepanakert through a sharp cleave they should have been able to solve Artsakh issue via blitzkrieg. You saw that the adversary failed to have both people’s spiritual support, army’s preparedness, and correct tactical calculations. All their plans failed. Yes, we lost a lot of soldiers. I do not want to mention them by number, inasmuch as each victim was a light of a family. However, even comparing will reveal that the adversary lost a greater number of soldiers. If they tried to continue the military operations with that speed, they would destroy all their army. They were not able to solve a battalion issue as well by putting huge corpuses into action. They exclaim about a success more than they have a real one. If they make such a mistake once again, you will see how little it will take Armenians to gain back the lost territories and even more.”

Artur Yeghiazaryan said Armenia has changed its approaches by the 7-years program: “We shift from defense to punitive, preventative strategy, that is – not only to restraint the adversary, but also to punish them so as for them to think twice before commencing such operations the next time.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN