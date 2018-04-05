Marat Petrosyan assures April war is a great experience for his generation

Interviewee of Aravot.am is a hero of the April war, “Combat Cross” 1st title holder, Marat Petrosyan.

Currently, he serves as a Defense Army officer in one of the military units in Artsakh. In April 2016, Marat was a conscript soldier. Being an anti-tank platoon soldier, within four days, from April 2 to 5, he fired 5 tanks and 1 infantry fighting vehicle. And whether how he responds briefly and clearly: “It was just a success”.

In general, he does not like talking long, especially about the April war. And, referring to the becoming a military officer before completing his service as a conscript, he noted that after April 2016, being a soldier for a year and a half, he received the offer and decided to agree.

Marat had been engaged in Wushu Sanda martial arts since he was 5, and he has managed to become a four-fold champion of Armenia. After the military service, he wanted to continue training and achieve great success.

“But the April war changed my plans. I decided to continue my service as an officer in the Defense Army, to be with the guys and continue my homeland defense duty”, he said.

And today, as a military officer in the same specialty, he serves at one of the military units in Artsakh, teaching his professional knowledge and “tank shooting skills” to a new generation of soldiers.

As he says, he has friendly relationships with the latter. “They want to learn from me, and it inspires me and obliges”. He said soldiers tell their parents about him: “Coming here to visit their sons, they often want to meet me and get acquainted”.

Marat considers April 2016 a great experience for his generation. “Before that, we had only heard about the war from veterans. Now we have also seen, passed through all that and we are more prepared and experienced. Azerbaijan will receive even more painful response the next time”, concluded the hero of the April war.

Davit ABAGHYAN