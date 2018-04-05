On 5 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited a number of administrative and educational institutions as well as construction sites of various objects being built in Shoushi and Stepanakert, got acquainted with the ongoing works, existing problems and tasks to be implemented.

The President gave instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies towards timely and high quality accomplishment of the planned programs.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials accompanied the President.

