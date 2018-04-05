Shavarsh Kocharyan on Skripals’ case: ‘We do not defend Russia, we are for the truth to be revealed’

Why Armenia decided to defend the positioning of the Russian Federation in Skripals’ case? The question was asked to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan.

Let us remind you that yesterday Armenia joined 13 other – mainly former Soviet countries and, opposing the West, it defended Russia’s positioning in former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter’s case. Later on, in the extraordinary session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Moscow proposed a draft statement, requiring starting a new investigation and including also Russian specialists. The proposal was declined. “The issue is not that we defend anyone. The issue is that we should refrain from any judgment, evaluation and action unless there are answers to 3 questions: where has the chemical weapon been produced? Who has implemented the poisoning and who has ordered it? We are hopeful these questions will find their answers as soon as possible, after which we can draw new conclusions and undertake steps,” explained Shavarsh Kocharyan.

Asked whether the facts published by the British are not sufficient, Kocharyan answered: “The specialists should say that. Anyway, the laboratory, which tested it, announced it could not unravel the origins. Therefore, let us wait until the specialized structures give their estimations. There is a respective convention on chemical weapons and there are specialized structures which will give their conclusions.”

Kocharyan mentioned: “Armenia does not defend Russia, we are for it to be revealed until the end.”

Asked if Armenia has any issues with the western countries which voted in favor of Britain’s positioning, Kocharyan replied: “I do not think the country wishing the truth to be unraveled can have difficulties:”

