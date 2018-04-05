Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister: getting Schengen visa procedure still implemented through German Embassy in Armenia  

Today, after the Government session, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shavarsh Kocharyan addressed to the news on “VisaMetric”.

Let us remind you that the applications submitted for Schengen visa in Yerevan (for Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria and Sweden) will be accepted not by the German Embassy, but a service company – “VisaMetric” Russian and Turkish consortium.

Note that there are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, therefore the decision of the German side has induced complaints and concerns, that the secrecy of the personal data of Armenians is under threat.

Shavarsh Kocharyan informed that the German Embassy has announced the former order is going to operate yet: “The question should be discussed and observed in depth, inasmuch as it is unacceptable to the Republic of Armenia to put the secrecy of the personal data of its citizens under threat.”

Nelly BABAYAN