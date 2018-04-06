Turkish film director: ‘After shooting a film about Genocide I am considered as the nation’s enemy in Turkey’

German film director of Turkish descent, having shot a film about the Armenian Genocide, Fatih Akin, gave an interview to Turkish “Tuhaf” journal, speaking about the racist moods reigning in Turkey.

Akin mentioned that after the display of his film “The Cut” about the Armenian Genocide in Istanbul, it was already 3 years he had not visited Turkey. The director, putting the growing xenophobia in Turkey under a spotlight, said: “Turkey lives a hard period, and I am concerned about that. Hatred and xenophobia have poisoned the whole country. These have rooted deep in the Turkish society. Formerly the Turkish elite was abusing the villagers, now the villagers, taking the power, revenge. I should stay away from today’s Turkey: I do not have an intention to shoot a film there at the moment. If I try to shoot something, I will be imprisoned, most possibly. After “The Cut” they presumably consider me as the nation’s enemy there.”

Let us remind you that “The Cut” is about the Armenian Genocide. It tells about a displaced Armenian blacksmith, Mardin resident, Nazareth Manoogian’s sufferings. During the years of the Genocide, he loses his twin daughters. Years later, knowing they might be alive, he sets off to search for them.

The scenario is written by Turkish director Fatih Akin and Iranian-Armenian Mardik Martin. The film was shot in Jordan, Canada, Germany, Cuba, and Malta. The duration is 138 minutes.

The producers of the film shot due to Italian, French, German and Russian cooperation are Ruben Dishdishyan, Karl Baumgartner, Reinhard Bruning, Fabienne Vonier.

Source: Gazetekarinca