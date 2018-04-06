Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:10 | April 6 2018
OSCE media freedom representative welcomes release of journalist Aziz Orudjev in Azerbaijan

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today welcomed the release of the head of the Internet TV channel Kanal 13 in Azerbaijan.

“I welcome Aziz Orudjev’s release. I hope this will be a first step for the authorities to reconsider all other cases of journalists imprisoned in the country,” said Désir.

On 15 December 2017, the Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced Orudjev to six years in prison on charges of illegal entrepreneurship and abuse of power. The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media intervened, calling on the authorities to review the court’s verdict and to end restrictive measures detrimental to Orudjev’s freedom and safety.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court reportedly changed the term of Orudjev’s punishment to three years of imprisonment, and replaced it with a suspended sentence with a three years’ probation period.  The Supreme Court also ordered the release of the journalist from custody.

“My Office and I stand ready to co-operate with the authorities on other journalists’ cases and to support an improvement of the media freedom situation in the country,” said the Representative.

