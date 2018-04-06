Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:06 | April 6 2018
Karen Karapetyan discusses Armenia’s digital agenda with Microsoft’s General Manager in CIS Region

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ronald Binkofski, Microsoft General Manager for Kazakhstan & Multi Country CIS.

The meeting focused on the joint efforts toward developing Armenia’s digital agenda to be made by the Government of Armenia, represented by the Digital Armenia Foundation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Karen Karapetyan prioritized the implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda in cooperation with Microsoft. In turn, Ronald Binkofski came up with recommendations for introducing digital systems in public administration and local self-governance, increasing the scope of online services, and developing an integrated e-government system. Ronald Binkofski assured of Microsoft’s willingness to share its long experience and capabilities and assist the Government with the advancement of Armenia’s digital agenda.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of other issues related to bilateral cooperation.

