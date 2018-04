London’s “Arsenal” bet Moscow’s CSKA in the quarter-final match of Europa League by the score of 4:1. The match was hosted by “Arsenal”. By doing so “Arsenal” now claims for passing to the next level even before the return game to take place on April 12.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan entered the field in the starting team of “Arsenal”, however, at the 61st minute of the match he received an injury and was replaced.

Ashot HAKOBYAN