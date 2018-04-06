Main trainer of Armenian National Football Team resigns

On April 6, a meeting between the President of the Football Federation of Armenia, Ruben Hayrapetyan and the main trainer of the National Football Team of Armenia, Artur Petrosyan took place at bureau-apartment of the Football Federation of Armenia. During the meeting the matches of the National Football Team of Armenia were discussed.

In the result of the discussion, Artur Petrosyan represented his overview and substantiations relative to the current situation. It was mentioned that little time remains until the preparation for the League of Nations, and the National Team needs changes.

Artur Petrosyan resigned, which was accepted by Ruben Hayrapetyan.

FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan and the main trainer of the National Football Team of Armenia, Artur Petrosyan thanked each other for cooperation.

The name of the new main trainer will be revealed in days.

Football Federation of Armenia