Artsakh Permanent Representative to the U.S. addressed an event at Yale University

On April 3, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) to the United States Robert Avetisyan addressed the discussion entitled “Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan: the Prospects of Breakthrough in the Negotiation Process” held in the Yale University, U.S. State of Connecticut. The discussion was initiated by the Armenian Student Club of the University. Former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia John Evans and former U.S. Co-Chairperson of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh also participated in the event. The discussion was moderated by the University’s Senior Research Fellow, former Adviser to the U.S. President (2004-2007) Thomas Graham.

In his speech, Robert Avetisyan briefed on the position of the Republic of Artsakh on the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh and touched upon the current situation in the negotiation process, noting the need to create conditions for its intensification. In this context, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh emphasized that for ensuring progress in the peaceful settlement of the conflict the trilateral format of the negotiations should be restored, with the full-fledged participation of Artsakh at all its stages.

Robert Avetisyan also answered the questions of the participants.