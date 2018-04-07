Government reviews community program subvention bids

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the Interagency Commission for Evaluation of Subvention Bids met in the Office of Government.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development David Lokyan presented 40 bids received from different communities to a total cost of AMD 1,371 million. Of this amount, communities’ contribution is 791 million drams, with the balance to be provided by the State. The applications feature municipal projects, such as street lighting, sewage, landscaping and capital repair of streets and roads, construction of a children’s park, kindergartens, water supply, etc. David Lokyan noted that the programs had been discussed in all detail by the government departments concerned, and relevant proposals were submitted.

Prime Minister Karapetyan noted the importance of program effectiveness, stressing that the agencies’ proposals should be taken into account so that realistic programs could be drawn up. He also called for full support to those community leaders who work effectively and implement programs aimed at the development of their communities.

After discussing the programs, it was decided to suspend for the time being 3 out of the 40 bids for the reason of unsatisfactory amount of co-financing from communities until they meet their co-financing commitment.