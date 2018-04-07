Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan receives Head of Rospotrebnadzor

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Anna Popova, Head of RF Federal Service for Consumer Protection, who is in Armenia to attend the 14th session of the CIS Consumer Protection Advisory Council.

The Prime Minister noted that the Armenian side is keen to see constructive interactions between the respective agencies of the two countries. “We face common problems in the field of consumer protection and food safety, and they call for joint action. I think we have reached a good level of cooperation,” the Premier said.

Karen Karapetyan advised that his government is implementing a number of measures to develop the farming sector that will lead to the growth of agricultural production, and accordingly, to the growth of agricultural exports. Convinced that the Russian market is prospective for Armenian producers, the Prime Minister stressed the need for building close ties of effective cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries.

In turn, Anna Popova pointed out that quite successful cooperation has already been established with Armenian counterparts and went on to highlight the efforts carried out jointly with laboratories and research institutes. With reference to agricultural exports, she noted that she was aware of Armenia’s efforts to develop the farming sector and enhance the level of market security.