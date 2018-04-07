Turkey refuses to arrive in Yerevan supporting Azerbaijan

During the press conference on the eve of the European Kyokushin karate championship launch dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, Aravot.am inquired of Andranik Hakobyan, president of the Karate Federation of Armenia, whether why Azerbaijan does not participate.

“We sent invitations to all IFK member countries, including the Middle East and Western Neighbors. Azerbaijan refused to participate. Moreover, the Turkish national team had a desire to participate but later refused.

According to the information we have received, Azerbaijan was the reason for the Turkish government not to allow their team to participate. Instead, another karate team will represent Turkey at the European Championship”, said Andranik Hakobyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN