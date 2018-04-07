Ruben Mehrabyan: ‘If Armenia has an ally like Russia, it does not need enemies any longer’

Political scientist Ruben Mehrabyan considers the meeting among the Presidents of Turkey, Iran and the Russian Federation taken place in days as historical. The expert notes – three sides have an explicit aspiration of jointly solving some issues. However, noteworthy is the fact that we deal with parties whose military interests radically differ from each other.

“The aspiration towards rapprochement is conditioned by the coincidence of their interests from the tactical perspective within the time and space. We deal with a rough politic conducted by three parties,” explains the political scientist.

Ruben Mehrabyan also notices that three states do everything not to lead the existing controversies into unnecessary tensions and be able to adjust to each other’s interest wherever possible and as much as possible.

“Three subjects differ essentially, but they have deep controversies with the West. From this sense, they are interested in solving the issues in Syria solely with three of them, not allowing any given 4th player’s presence. They do not succeed in it yet, inasmuch as the US and the Kurdish factor is in place. Therefore, we deal with a continual Gordian Knot in Syria,” believes Ruben Mehrabyan, noticing that no one allows the Arabs to solve their problems. They do not even ask what the Arabs want. If the situation evolves towards the collision of Russia-Turkey-Iran triangle, as stated by the expert, Turkey will suffer the most, and Iran will not almost suffer.

From “Yerevan prism”, Ruben Mehrabyan thinks we deal with a situation which we cannot skip taking into consideration: “Here the price of our mistake can be fatal. We do not have right to make a mistake.”

The speaker does not see a direct threat from this triangle in Artsakh issue context. However, he is sure the evolvements should be followed attentively.

“Armenia simply needs the preservation of Minsk Group co-chairing format, development of relations with Iran, development of horizontal relations with Russia and Turkey, the provision of normal and predictable relations,” he is assured.

“If Armenia has an ally like Russia, it does not need an enemy any longer,” insists Ruben Mehrabyan.

Referring to S-400 transaction between Turkey and Russia having been discussed between the states for a long time already, the political scientist notices: “Bluff turned into reality.” He says, anyway, it is hard to understand why Turkey needs those systems.

Nelly GRIGORYAN