A landmine has exploded on the Turkish side of Armenia-Turkey border. A resident of Qilittash village, Kars region, 42 years old Erhan Bulut has accidentally stepped on a mine in the territory near the border while grazing the cattle.

Because of the explosion, Bulut has been injured and taken to hospital. Igdir State Hospital informs there is no threat to Turkish villager’s life.

Source: Karar.com