‘State propaganda machine works against ‘Bright Armenia’: Gevorg Gorgisyan

MP Gevorg Gorgisyan met with the citizens, presented the future plans and position of “Bright Armenia” on the political situation.

“We have presented our position in various interviews, but not everyone has managed to understand and see it, some now think that we are offering to surrender or simply do nothing, while our offer is to become stronger so that we can defeat the Republicans and Serzh Sargsyan”, said Gevorg Gorgisyan.

He assured that there is no split in “Yelq” at the moment: “There is no split, it is too early to talk about it. When our colleagues are back to Yerevan, we will discuss our further actions”.

In response to our question whether citizens had not asked why they were not with their colleagues these days, Mr Gorgisyan said: “I said that the answers of all these questions lie in the core of the way of struggle that we pursue”.

According to our interlocutor, a difference not between ideas, but approaches jas emerged in “Yelq”: “This is perceived as difference of approaches, at this point, the format and atmosphere of our future actions have not been discussed, now we just try not to hinder our partners in their actions, when they finish their work, we will gather and discuss, after April 18 we will have all the answers, I cannot answer the questions until that”.

Touching upon the different opinions and assessments expressed on the Internet on the position of “Bright Armenia”, comparisons of Artashes Geghamyan, Hayk Babukhanyan and Edmon Marukyan, Gevorg Gorgisyan continued: “The state propaganda machine works against “Bright Armenia” using all possible methods, situations… Our interactions with citizens indicate that there is the influence of that propaganda and that whatever we have said has not reached the people in a complete and correct form”.

