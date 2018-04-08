‘We should be alert about Russian-Turkish relations: they may become strategic’

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin left for Turkey immediately after his election, where Putin-Erdogan-Rouhani meeting took place. ARF Armenian Cause office head of the political affairs Giro Manoyan expressed an opinion that Turkey-Russia rapprochement might negatively affect the developments of events for Armenia, despite the fact that during the meeting, as official reports testify, no issue was related to Armenia and Artsakh, and there was no notion about Azerbaijan in Russian-Turkish relations.

According to Giro Manoyan, the discussion was related to their position in Syria: “We need to be concerned that although Russian-Turkish relations are not strategic, they are likely to move in that direction. We must be alert, closely follow the developments of these relations, as they can turn into strategic”, said Mr. Manoyan.

He believes that if Russian-Turkish relations have strategic character, it will cost much on us. “This was not only Russian-Turkish, but trilateral meeting with the participation of the President of Iran. This should also keep us alert because these three states though have opposite interests, their interests also coincide in case of Syria. We do not need to panic, but we must be alert”.

In particular, according to Mr. Manoyan, there is already an agreement on the Russian-Turkish bilateral relations regarding the construction of the nuclear power plant, the sale of S-400, etc. “These are the reasons that make us be alert”.

Touching upon having a new document on the Armenian-Turkish protocols referred by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Giro Manoyan said that the Armenian President’s statement was not that new negotiations are going to start soon. But that if Turkey expects that new changes take place in the region, then new negotiations should be in the new terms. As to whether the Diaspora is against it or not, Mr. Manoyan said that the Diaspora believes that in these protocols we should not pay anything.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN