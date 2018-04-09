Accompanied by his spouse, newly-elected President of Armenia was hosted at Baghramyan-26

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by his spouse, President-elect Armen Sargsyan was hosted at the Presidential Palace.

Armen Sargsyan and Mrs. Nune Sargsyan were welcomed by President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan.

During the meeting, which was held at the Golden Hall of the Presidential Palace, President Serzh Sargsyan noted that the President-elect’s inauguration ceremony was going to be held in a few minutes and, taking the opportunity, once again wished Armen Sargsyan every success.

“Mr. Sargsyan, we have already had the opportunity to speak about the imperatives of our country’s development. I am sure that we will be able to state new achievements after a while. We are duty bound to succeed, in fact. I am sure that Mrs. Nune will assist you, because it is just a necessity,” President Serzh Sargsyan said.

The President-elect thanked Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan for hospitality.

“Mr. President, I share your view that there is no other way than success. I believe that the pledge of future achievements is not only the path covered over the past 30 years, but especially what has been done during the last decade. I certainly look forward to working closely with you for many years ahead.

I am sure that Nune will assist me not only because I have enjoyed her company for the past 50 years, and that she has been my wife for over 40 years, but also because we have Mrs. Rita’s brilliant example of how to back the President; moreover, not only to support, but also to lead the way in specific areas. In a word, I feel that we have much to do yet. I am ready to proceed to work,” newly elected President Armen Sargsyan said.