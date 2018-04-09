President-elect Armen Sargsyan assumes the office of President of the Republic of Armenia at the RA National Assembly special sitting

Today, President-elect Armen Sargsyan was sworn in as President of the Republic of Armenia by addressing the nation with the oath of office during the RA National Assembly special sitting at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex: “Assuming the office of President of the Republic of Armenia, I swear to be loyal to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, be impartial in the exercise of my powers, be guided only by public and national interests, and to do everything in my power in order to strengthen national unity.”

After the pontifical blessing and prayer of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, President Armen Sargsyan delivered a speech.