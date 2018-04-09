Cattle shot dead by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in an Armenian village

As already informed, on April 8, “Jrovqer” district, Baghanis village resident Surik Aleksanyan’s 3 cows were shot dead because of Azerbaijani gun attack.

Baghanis administrative head, Narek Sahakyan informed the gunfire has taken place at around 16:30. Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the herd grazing nearby the interstate highway passing across “Jrovqer” district, Baghanis village.

He told Surik Aleksanyan’s cow was shot dead, the other 2 were injured, they are subject to slaughter.

The administrative head of Baghanis village also informed that the Azerbaijani bullets also harmed the snout of Anushavan Avagyan’s cattle, the hip of Albert Mkrtchyan’s cow.Those animals, most presumably, will not be subject to mandatory slaughter.

Narek Sahakyan also said he had already informed the respective bodies about the incident.

Voskan SARGSYAN