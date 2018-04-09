Aronian plays the 7th draw

The penultimate 8th round of the super tournament “Grenke Chess Classic” was held yesterday in Baden-Baden.

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, playing with the black pieces, ended in draws with the leader of the tournament, Fabiano Caruana, and shares 4-5th places with French Maksim Vachier-Lagrave with the score of 4.5.

The encounter opposing Aronian to Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) will take place in tomorrow’s final round.

In the tournament, Aronian has ended 7 games in draws and won 1 game against Arkadij Naiditsch, representative of Azerbaijan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN