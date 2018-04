Read count: * Share Print

Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, President Armen Sargsyan visited Yerablur military pantheon to pay tribute to Armenia’s National Hero Vazgen Sargsyan and those sons of the Armenian people who sacrificed their lives for Homeland’s independence.

