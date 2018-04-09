Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tenders to President Armen Sargsyan the resignation of his government

In accordance with Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan submitted to President Armen Sargsyan the resignation of his government. The President of Armenia accepted the resignation of the government.

The Cabinet members will continue in office pending the formation of a new government.

After their private meeting, President Armen Sargsyan and Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with mass media representatives to summarize the results of the meeting and answer the journalists’ questions.