Rain and thunderstorm predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of April 9 in separate regions, on 11-14 at evening times in most regions short rain and thunderstorm is predicted. On 10 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature on April 11 in Provinces Lori, Tavush, Syunik and in Artsakh will go up by 5-6 degrees, in other regions it will not change considerably.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of April 9, on 10 no precipitation is predicted. At evening times of April 11-14 short rain and thunderstorm is predicted.