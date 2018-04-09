Raffi Hovhannisian: ‘Serzh Sargsyan should understand they have an opportunity to change the country due to Armen Sargsyan’s help’

During President-elect of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan’s inauguration, “Heritage” party founder, Raffi Hovhannisian mentioned that he wished good luck to Armen Sargsyan in his ruling. “The country is not changed by a single person, but every citizen can contribute to it. Perhaps we are able to gradually overcome this situation,” hoped Raffi Hovhannisian.

As regards Armen Sargsyan’s election to the president’s position, he said: “If this is really an attempt of eternalizing the power of any person or party, be it Armen Sargsyan or Garegin Nzhdeh, Our country will not improve. Serzh Sargsyan and his colleagues should understand that they have an opportunity to change the country due to Armen Sargsyan’s help.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN