‘If Armen Sargsyan respects ‘Tsarukyan’ alliance pre-election program, we will support him’: MP from ‘Tsarukyan’ alliance

MPs from “Tsarukyan” alliance participated in the President-elect of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sargsyan’s inauguration ceremony. However, Gevorg Petrosyan is not informed if Gagik Tsarukyan was present or not.

During the interview with journalists, Petrosyan explained: “We have voted in favor of Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy and do not consider it logical to boycott his inauguration. We believe that he will bring positive changes. He has to justify that faith.”

According to Gevorg Petrosyan, if Armen Sargsyan has indeed renounced his Armenian citizenship back then, it is his right and one cannot consider him a state traitor.

The MP also said that if Armen Sargsyan respects “Tsarukyan” alliance pre-election campaign program, they will support him, if not, they will speak up.

Gevorg Petrosyan has no information on whether “Tsarukyan” alliance will become a part of the coalition or not.

Luiza SUKIASYAN